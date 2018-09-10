Women’s Golf Kicks Off Season at UNO Invitational

Ben Helwig

CONTRIBUTOR

As school gets back into the swing of things for the fall semester, the UNO sports teams are getting back into the swing of the fall season–more specifically, the golf swing.

The UNO women’s golf team was back in action this past weekend, hosting the UNO Invitational down in Nebraska City.

Hosting can be quite the challenge for a school, but it comes with its pros and cons.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of work and effort that people put in to make this event happen,” said Mavs golf coach Seth Porter. “It can also be kind of tough on the younger players, with me having other things to do during the tournament, so I’m not around as much [to help].”

The golf course certainly has its pros as well. The course itself, Arbor Links, has been the site for the UNO invitational for six years. The course has even hosted the Summit Conference Championships on multiple occasions.

Arbor Links, also has special value to coach Porter.

“My dad was the general manager there when this tournament first started,” Porter said. “That’s why it’s been held in Nebraska City, rather than Omaha.”

The tournament saw the Mavs as a team place eighth out of nine teams, but the weekend was not without its bright spots.

Senior Jordan York from Scottsbluff was the best finisher for the Mavs, shooting 79, 78, and 79 over her three rounds. Her weekend total of 236 earned her a final spot in the top 20.

“It was great to get back on the course,” York said. “It was a great tournament to start because we have had the opportunity to play at Arbor Links a lot.”

York is looking to finish an impressive career at UNO with a bang and her coach believes she is well on her way.

“She’s a grinder,” Porter said. “She’s been putting in the work in the offseason and it really showed this weekend. She’s a great leader and we are looking to have a great year from her.”

York accredited her good play to some helpful short game play, as well as her ability to hit fairways.

Other Mavs have a lot of positives going for them too. Coach Porter mentioned freshman Zora Gittens from Boynton Beach, Florida. Gittens (who at 12-years-old qualified for junior nationals) has a lot of potential for the Mavs.

All in all, coach and players alike know they have room to grow and improve, but some experience from the opening weekend should be helpful going forward.

“In golf you’re going to make mistakes,” Porter said. “But if we can limit those mistakes we have a lot of room to grow. This team has a lot of potential.”

“I think we need to just really try and compete,” York said. “With the first tournament under our belts we should be ready to go out and shoot a much lower team score.”

The Mavs head back on the road next week with tournaments at Missouri State and at Loyola Chicago.

