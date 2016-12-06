Women’s basketball triumphant: Team cements large win against Lincoln University

Justin W. Doering

CONTRIBUTOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha women’s basketball team had a big night Thursday at Baxter Arena, convincingly defeating the Lincoln University Blue Tigers 98-49. The Mavericks are now 4-3 overall, just past half-way through their non-conference slate.

Sophomore guard Ellie Brecht provided the brunt of the work for UNO, successfully dumping in six of 10 shots from 3-point range to lead the team with her career-best 22 points in a game. She was 8-13 overall from the field.

Junior guard Remy Davenport had 11 points and three rebounds while collecting six assists which matches her career high. Freshman forward Jay Bridgeman contributed as well with 10 points and five rebounds.

Junior guard/forward Moriah Dapprich scored five points and nabbed 11 rebounds of her own.

“It feels pretty good. We’re all hyped that there’s a lot of energy in the locker room,” Dapprich said. “We needed to work on our defense a little more, we had too many drives down the middle of the paint. We’re just moving the ball around, playing a lot of team ball and trying to get inside.”

Erica Gibbons, a freshman forward for Lincoln University, provided most of the offense for the visitors. Gibbons scored 20 points while going 7-12 from the field and scoring 6 points at the line.

UNO set the tone from the opening tip-off, going on a 10-0 run to start the game. After the first quarter, the Mavericks had a 30-11 lead. Senior forward Mikaela Shaw opened the scoring for UNO in the second, hitting a jumper for two. The Mavericks never looked back, taking a 58-17 lead into the locker room at halftime after a successful effort at the stripe for sophomore guard Kalen Phillips.

In the third quarter, head coach Brittany Lange made moves that got all of the Mavericks in on the action. Redshirt senior guard/forward Michaela Dapprich was just warming up as she erupted for seven points and three assists. At one point, the Mavericks pushed their game lead margin to 50 before closing the quarter out. The score was 84-37 after every player active for the game recorded points on offense.

Maximum effort continued throughout the fourth quarter when Phillips pushed it to a 51-point lead with two of her six points and three rebounds on the night.

Sophomore guard Amber Vidal also finished in double digits, scoring 10 points in the game. It was a complete team effort as the Mavericks scored 52 of their 98 points from the bench, compared to five points from visiting Lincoln University. The Mavericks also outshot the Blue Tigers with a season-high 56 percent to 34 percent in field goals and 42 percent to 10 percent from 3-point range.

It has been a quality open for the Mavericks on the season. Picked to finish fifth in the conference preseason poll. Wins have been decisive while the point margin in losses have been relatively thin. The Mavericks held a 31-28 lead at halftime after going on a 21-9 effort in the first quarter against Nebraska at the Pinnacle Bank Arena last week. The Mavericks came up short to the Cornhuskers though, 58-66 at the final buzzer.

The cross-town rivalry continues Wednesday with the Mavericks paying a visit to Creighton University at D.J. Sokol Arena—tip-off is at noon. Oral Roberts comes to Baxter Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to begin Summit League conference play against a very solid team led by Lange, now in her fourth season at the helm of the program.