Women’s Basketball Stands at 8-4 after California Road Trip

Kenneth Pancake

CONTRIBUTOR

After a seven-game winning streak – the likes of which only rivaled eight other times in program history – the Omaha women’s basketball team enters their conference schedule at a record of 8-4. It’s the best start for the program since the 2012-2013 season.

Omaha saw an end to their seven-game winning streak at home against Creighton (7-4) before going to California for two games, where they lost to CSU Bakersfield (6-6) but defeated CSU Northridge (5-7).

Coming out of non-conference play, the team is led by Amber Vidal, Ellie Brecht and Jess Walter on offense. Brecht leads the team in 3-point field goals (35), while Vidal leads the team in points (145). Walter leads the team in scoring average with 13.3 points per game. The three average double digits, along with Claire Killian (averaging 10.1). Courtney Vaccher leads the team with 754 rebounds and eight blocks.

Omaha played Creighton on Dec, 10 and were defeated by the Bluejays, 72-51. Jay Bridgeman was the only Maverick to score in double-digits, with seven field goals (two of them from beyond the arc) and two free throws, totaling 14 points. Bridgeman also blocked two shots. Killian led the team with three steals, and added seven points, while Romekia Wallace and Brecht each nabbed eight rebounds.

“They’re a strong, long, physical team and they’re very, very good at moving,” said Head Coach Brittany Lange after the game. “They’re a really tough matchup, for a lot of teams.”

The Mavericks took off for California, losing to CSU Bakersfield in the closing minutes on Dec. 18 by a score of 52-43. Omaha had cut their opponent’s lead from 19 to five in the fourth period with 90 seconds remaining, but was unable to pull off the comeback. Vaccher scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds, making it her third double-double on the season. The team totaled 45 rebounds overall.

The final contest of the two-game road trip was against CSU Northridge, where the Mavericks won by a score of 68-60. Amber Vidal played all but one minute of the game, scoring 18 points. Vaccher and Killian each added 17 points of their own. Killian also had four steals.

