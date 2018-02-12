Women’s basketball recap vs. SDSU

Jack Hoover

CONTRIBUTOR

For the UNO Women’s Basketball Team, their unlucky number seems to be 103 recently.

For the second game in a row this month, the Mavericks were unfortunate enough to have the opposition score 103 points on them. Last week, it was in a tough home loss against the South Dakota State Coyotes.

This week, Omaha travelled to Western Illinois, looking to reverse their fortunes and improve to 2-6 in conference play. Instead, they experienced a bit of déjà vu, giving up 103 points again, in a 68-103 loss.

It was cold shooting in the first half that seemed to do the Mavericks in. They shot 24 percent on 8-33 shots, with four of those being from the 3-point range. At the end of the first quarter, the Mavericks had only gotten five points on the board.

The Leathernecks, on the other hand, started the game with an energy that seemed to catch the Mavericks off guard. A big 30-point first quarter helped set the tone early; a tone that was unfavorable for Omaha.

A much improved second half saw a more resilient and focused Omaha squad. The team greatly improved their shooting, hitting 46 percent from the field. It wasn’t enough to make a significant dent in Western Illinois’s lead, but it did offer some bright spots.

One of those bright spots was freshman Emily Peterson. Peterson led the way for the Mavericks in the game with 17 points. Fifteen of those came from her five threes, which accounted for half of the team’s 3-pointers made. The 17 points was a career high for Peterson, who gave her best effort to get the Mavericks back in the game.

The Omaha bench, thanks in part to Peterson’s scoring outburst, was another bright spot on the day. Overall, the bench finished with 34 points, showing the depth of which this team is capable.

Omaha returns to action on Feb. 11 against Fort Wayne in a game that was postponed due to inclement weather. The Mastodons are another team looking for their footing in conference play, after starting 1-10.

The game should provide a great opportunity for the Mavericks to bounce back. Fort Wayne had won the other meeting this season between the two, so Omaha will likely be fired up to prove themselves.