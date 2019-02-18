Women’s Basketball Picks Up Important Win on Senior Night

Justin Kies

The UNO women’s basketball teams’ recent woes have come to an end after they defeated Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) in front of their home crowd on Feb. 16.

Since it was Senior Night for the Mavericks, Ellie Brecht, Jay Bridgeman, Alicia Mountain, Kalen Phillips and Romekia Wallace were all honored for their final game at Baxter Arena before both teams took to the floor.

In terms of conference standings, the matchup featured two squads still trying to secure a spot in the Summit League conference tournament.

After a slow start to the game, the Mavericks hit some big-time threes to give the arena some energy and their team the lead before the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was much more back-and-forth between the two Summit League squads and despite a less-than-impressive shooting effort in the first half, UNO was only down one point at halftime, 28-27.

Coach Brittany Lange and company found themselves in a five-point hole shortly after the break but the Mavs’ leadership and experience began to show itself as they began to chip away at the Mastodons’ lead. That would be the last time UNO would trail during the contest. Rayanna Carter scored during a fast break to give the team a 36-35 lead in the third quarter and the Mavs never looked back.

UNO went on a 12-6 run to finish the third quarter, giving them a comfortable 48-41 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Mastodons kept it close as PFW’s Hannah Albrecht scored seven straight points to make it 54-52 in favor of Omaha.

However, Carter continued to produce for the Mavs, as Mariah Murdie and Claire Killian additionally hit several clutch shots to push the Mavs over the hump, 70-61. Finally, despite being injured, Bridgeman was able to enter the game for the final 13 seconds to take the floor for the first, and probably last time all year.

After Saturday’s win, the Mavericks are now tied with Purdue Fort Wayne for the final spot in the Summit League conference tournament and will end their season on a three-game road trip. UNO’s final stretch will begin Saturday when they travel to Fargo, North Dakota, to take on North Dakota State at 1 p.m.

