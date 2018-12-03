Women’s basketball claims come-from-behind victory

Kenneth Pancake

SPORTS EDITOR

At the end of the first half the women’s basketball team had a dilemma. First of all, they were down by seven points. Second, they were one for seven from the three-point line.

The team got back together and fixed all of that, shooting six for nine from the arc down the stretch and winning against Detroit Mercy by a score of 51-42.

For the Mavericks, Elena Pilakouta led the team in her first career double-double, grabbing 11 boards (a team best) and 12 points (tied for team best with Rayanna Carter). Pilakouta also led the team in assists (3) and blocks (4). So far, the Mavericks are 3-0 on the season when Pilakouta has scored 11 or more points.

By the end of the game, the team had turned around their shooting numbers, ending with 51 percent accuracy from the field. Omaha scored on 44 percent of their total shots from behind the arc, shooting six for nine.

Despite their struggles in the first half Omaha managed to stay out of foul trouble, only garnering six personal fouls overall. Detroit Mercy gathered 13.

The Mavericks’ defense did their part, limiting Detroit Mercy to under 30 percent accuracy, both from the field overall and from the three-point line. No players from Detroit Mercy scored within double digits by the end of the game.

Rayanna Carter had a masterful performance for Omaha, shooting five for five from the field. Two of those shots were treys. Pilakouta, along with Sophie Johnston, Romekia Wallace, Mariah Murdie and Andi Pierce all shot with 50 percent or more accuracy, with Pierce hitting 60 percent from both the three-point line and the field overall.

Earlier in the season, Head Coach Brittany Lange spoke to the culture and identity of the team.

“We’ve been transitioning for a little bit now as a program, and now we know (the role) we want to carve out,” Lange said. “Hopefully (everyone) can see we’re trying to be a little more physical, a little more athletic.”

At time of publication, the Mavericks are 3-3 overall. After their game against Graceland on Dec. 2 at Baxter Arena, they stay in Omaha to play crosstown rival Creighton at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, followed by home games against CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 9, and Bradley on Dec. 14. The Creighton game will be broadcast on 1180 Zone 2, as well as Fox Sports Go, while the Bradley match will be played in the Sapp Fieldhouse due to scheduling conflicts.