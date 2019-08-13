What to expect this year for Durango Days

Grant Rohan

NEWS EDITOR

Let’s face it: between getting settled into a new routine and class schedule, buying books and hunting down those coveted parking spots – the first week back to school can be a little stressful. But, what’s a better way to become re-acquainted with campus life than a week of free food, live music and social events?

This year, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s annual Durango Days will run from Saturday, Aug. 24 through Tuesday, Sept. 3. With a variety of events, Durango Days helps students connect with each other, the campus and the community.

“We make that week fun, enjoyable – welcome them to campus to be a part of the Mav family. That’s the purpose of Durango Days,” said Milo Bail Student Center Director Bill Pickett.

The events kick off on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. with Mav Motors and Baxter Arena partnering once again for Mav Motorshow 2019. This is followed by the Soccer Pregame Party at 6 p.m. in the pep bowl and UNO Men’s Soccer facing off against UCLA at Caniglia Field at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday will feature New Student Convocation, a tradition that welcomes new students into the Maverick family. This takes place at 4 p.m. in the H&K gym, and it is encouraged for new students to attend. Immediately after, students and family members will be welcomed to campus with a BBQ dinner in the pep bowl.

One new event for Durango Days this year is a Labor Day weekend trip to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City. The $75 cost per student covers transportation, pizza at the hotel, one hotel night, breakfast and ticket to Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun.

Other new events in this year’s lineup include: illusionist Wayne Hoffman, who has appeared on both America’s Got Talent and the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the MavSPIRIT Social at DJ’s Dugout in Aksarben Village and a volleyball tournament at Baxter Arena.

Returning students will notice that some of past years’ events have stick around, including Thursday night’s #GLOatUNO hosted by Maverick Productions, which features an old school “Space Jam” theme this year. Students can dance to a live DJ and be entered into a contest to win free Toppers pizza for a year.

Another popular event that will be returning is the late-night shopping trip to Target at 72nd & Dodge, which will remain open for students Wednesday night from 10 p.m.- 12 a.m. The event will feature giveaways, raffle items and discounts on specific items when you present your MavCARD.

Whether you’re a fan of free food, student involvement or want to cheer on your Mavs from the stands, there are activities to welcome everyone back this fall semester.

“It’s a vibrant time, and we should all be excited,” said Pickett.

To view the full Durango Days Schedule, visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/news/events/durango-days.php

Comments

comments