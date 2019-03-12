What to do in Omaha during spring break

Katie Zimmerer

CONTRIBUTOR

Spring break is eagerly anticipated by college students. If you’re like me, you probably look at every person you know who goes on a big spring break trip and think, “I’m telling FAFSA.” You can only look endlessly on Instagram or Snapchat to see what they’re doing and wish you had the funds (or nice parents with the funds) to go to a warm, sunny destination and drink a pina colada on the beach.

But no. You’re still stuck in the cold weather and have to resort to other things to keep yourself busy. And if you are still in Omaha, you’re in luck! Forget those spring-breakers and check out all the cool things you can do in Omaha during the week of spring break.

Do some good for your community

At UNO, community service is a huge part of what students do on campus and Seven Days of Service is no exception. Throughout the week of March 16-23, UNO students and other members of the community have a chance to engage in service projects around the community. Use spring break as a way to develop skills, meet new people, and feel good about how you have improved someone else’s quality of life.

Take in a show

Living in Omaha, it seems like there’s always a concert, play, or other entertainment opportunities around every corner. During the week of spring break, Disney on Ice will make a stop in Omaha, giving you a chance to bring out your inner child. Concerts like Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, and Justin Timberlake will all be making stops in Omaha during spring break. With all these choices, why would you want to be anywhere else?

Get sporty

Like concerts, seeing a sports game can also be a fun way to forget about all your friends at the beach without you. UNO vs. Creighton softball will take place on March 20 at 4 p.m., the Omaha Lancers will play the Sioux City Musketeers at the Ralston Area on March 22 at 7:35 p.m., and other sporting events around town will keep you busy and cheering for your favorite Omaha team.

Try a new restaurant in town

You’re kidding yourself if you say you’ve tried every restaurant in Omaha. With hundreds of options to choose from, there is something out there for every taste bud. From burgers to sushi, Omaha really has it all. Some of my favorite places I enjoy eating are Blue Sushi, Dinker’s Bar or Agave Azteca.

