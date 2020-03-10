What it means to be a female athlete at UNO

Lexy Schulte

CONTRIBUTOR

Alexa Blase found her love for volleyball when she was in second grade.

As she grew up, the sport transformed from friendly games at the YMCA to competing in club tournaments where she was noticed by college coaches.

Now, competing on the UNO volleyball team has given her a new sense of community with other female athletes.

Female sports often get less exposure than male sports. Despite this, many female athletes are proud to compete. Across sports, female athletes at UNO have found a strong community where they can support each other in their respective sports and grow the community of female athletes.

“We definitely don’t get as much exposure as men’s sports, but being a female athlete is amazing,” Blase said.

Good relationships play a key role in being successful as a team, as relationships are huge in female sports. On the court there’s no room to be selfish because there are five other girls out there, Blase said.

The same is true in basketball.

Junior Sophie Johnston said playing for her teammates and coaches here at UNO is one of her favorite parts of the game, and she is grateful for the opportunity.

“As a female athlete, just being able to play college basketball is awesome because there are a lot of athletes that don’t get to play collegiate sports,” Johnston said.

Even in individual sports such as track and cross country, female athletes still support and challenge each other.

Maya Nachtigal competes in both track and cross country. While team members may compete individually, it’s still easy to be on the same page. While they may all love running, the difficulty of the sport brings them all together, Nachtigal said.

“You just form this special bond with people, even from other teams and just create friendships you never thought you would’ve made,” Nachtigal said.

At UNO, athletes feel like they are part of a tight-knit community where they can support each other.

“During our games, we’ll have the hockey or basketball teams supporting us,” Blase said. “We are all around each other a lot so it’s not awkward that we play different sports. We are all going through the same thing and we relate to each other.”

Female athletes have pride for their sport, and will continue to grow their community.

“It means a lot to me to be a female athlete,” Johnston said. “The focus a lot of the time is on male sports, so just contributing to making female sports bigger and getting more people behind us means a lot.”

Comments

comments