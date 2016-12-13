This week in UNO sports history: Originally printed Dec. 16, 1988

Original Headline: Coach not happy with weekend split.

Last weekend’s road trip wasn’t satisfying for UNO women’s basketball Coach Chefri Mankenberg, now at 3-2.

The Lady Mavs opened the trip with a disappointing 85-83 overtime loss at Quincy College Friday night. Mankenberg blames the loss to a lack of intensity.

“The biggest factor overall was we didn’t play an aggressive game,” Mankenberg said. “We didn’t execute that well in running our offense, playing defense and hitting the boards.”

Although the Lady Hawks entered the game with a 2-5 record, Mankenberg warned her players all week about Quincy’s potential, especially leading scorer Angie Rogers.

Rogers almost single-handedly proved to be the thorn in UNO’s side by hitting nine from 14 from the field, scoring a game high 23 points and grabbing a game high eight rebounds.

“She’s a fine player and we didn’t take care of her at all,” Mankenberg said.

“She’s so quick on both ends of the court in rebounding, shooting and penetrating and we didn’t stop her like we had to.”

Quincy held a 33-30 halftime advantage, but UNO, hurt by 29 turnovers, stayed close and tied the game at 73 at the end of regulation, The Lady Hawks won the extra period 12-10 to take the victory.

“We need to concentrate this Week on cutting down the turnovers, hitting the boards harder and becoming a little more patient on offense,” Mankenberg said. “We have two very tough teams coming in Here this weekend and we really need to focus on those aspects for these upcoming games.”

Jill Dau led the Lady Mavs, dropping in 18 points from the guard position. Saturday night, at Kirksville, Mo., the Lady Mavs turned around and walloped the Northeast Missouri State Bulldogs 79-56. Aided by Julie Johnston’s 15 and Dau’s nine first half points, UNO built a 48-27 halftime lead.