Warming our hearts

Justin Kies

Senior Staff Writer

The UNO men’s soccer team has parted ways with former head coach Jason Mims and hired former Creighton/Penn State head coach Bob Warming to fill the role.

Although Coach Warming had recently signed a long-term contract to be Penn State’s men’s soccer coach for the foreseeable future, something led him back to Omaha: Warming was blessed with a granddaughter. He quickly realized he wanted to be close and relocated himself and his wife back to Nebraska where he could be a major part of her life.

As a coach, Warming has been honored with the title National Coach of the Year two times in his career and has also made several appearances in the NCAA tournament with his teams. With a winning record dating back to his time in the mid-90’s, UNO men’s soccer is certainly happy to have him.

Not only is Warming a great coach on the field, he continues to be a great person and role model off the field. In past years, Warming has coordinated multiple activities with Audrey’s Shoes For Kids, a foundation founded after Warming’s daughter passed away.

The foundation is chaired by Warming’s son, Grant Warming and strives to give less fortunate children new shoes, cleats, soccer balls, backpacks and opportunities to succeed while having fun.

Most recently, Warming and the mavericks were involved in the “’Kickin it With the Mavericks” event which took place at UNO early August.

When Warming isn’t collaborating with feel-good foundations, he strives to make the Omaha community a better place. Warming and his team walked the streets of South Omaha during a hot summer day handing out bottled water and cleaning off the windshields of dirty cars.

While Warming’s main duty at UNO is to coach the men’s soccer team, he remains active in the community, showing all who notice what it’s like to be a role model on and off the field.

But above all, Warming likes to have fun with his team. “Pooches at the Pitch” is a dog-friendly activity where fans were encouraged to bring their four-legged friends with them to enjoy a UNO soccer game against Clemson. The first 150 dogs through the gates received an Omaha bandana.

To keep up with the Mavericks and Coach Warming's regular season, plus their off-field community efforts, follow @unothegateway on Twitter and other social media outlets for day-to-day updates on the team's progress.

