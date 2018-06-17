Want to sing at Baxter Arena? You can apply for an audition to perform the national anthem



If you want to sing for hundreds of people, the University of Nebraska at Omaha is offering you a chance.

Auditions to sing the National Anthem at one of the 2018-2019 UNO Athletic events are scheduled for Wednesday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

Applicants can be solo singers, duets, and choir groups. Those who are selected will perform at a UNO sporting event as well as other events that may be held at Baxter Arena.

If interested in performing, prospective candidates should contact Pam Schwarting at 402-554-3689 or email pschwarting@omavs.com to schedule an audition.

