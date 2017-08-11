Walters hoping energy translates to success

Ray Koch

SPORTS EDITOR

Head coach Tim Walters and the rest of the women’s soccer team got underway with their first day of preseason training on Aug. 2, where Walters said players were “full of energy,” and “eager to compete” in the upcoming 2017 season. Energy and effort were two things Walters was happy with during their black/gray scrimmage last Friday.

“One thing we didn’t want to see after this game was a lack of energy and effort, but tonight their work rate was incredible,” Walters said.

The Mavs will be looking to turn that competitive fire into wins— which were tough to come by last season. After a 5-11-3 season which ended with the Mavericks being ousted in the Summit League tournament, there were many problems to address. One of those came when Tim Walters, who was an assistant men’s soccer coach last season, became the new head coach of the women’s program.

Walter’s acknowledged that goals were hard to come by last season, as UNO only scored 14 goals in 19 games. The Mavericks also failed to win a game away from home, going 0-7-2. Walters has plans to change that.

“The way we play, pressing the ball up the field, we will be able to create a lot of chances,” he said.

With new recruits like offensive minded Bailey Cascio, who was one of the metro’s best high school soccer stars, Maverick fans sure have a lot to get amped about. In addition to Cascio, the Mavs welcome three transfer students who will try to help the Mavs in their efforts toward a rebound season. One of those transfer students, Haley Johnson, is a goalkeeper transfer from USF, and a two-time NJCAA All-American who aims to help keep opponents off the scoreboard.

At the end of the day, Walters wanted to bring in a new vision and a new culture to UNO women’s soccer.

“They care, they want to win, and they’re trying to get better; that’s all that matters.”

Comments

comments