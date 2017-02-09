Voter fraud investigation is a waste of money

James Hill

All the claims about three-to-five million cases of voter fraud are complete and utter nonsense.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” Trump said in a Tweet. “Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures.”

This investigation is purely Trump trying to prove he’s the person the majority of Americans wanted to be the next president. The reality is that Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton by nearly three million votes.

Trump’s investigation is pointless since the total number of actual and possible cases of voter fraud in the 2016 election is already known. There is a grand total of four confirmed cases, two of which were from Trump supporters.

The end result of the election wouldn’t have changed if all of these votes were counted. In Michigan, the most highly contested state, Trump won by 13,080 votes. Under 100 illegal votes would clearly have zero effect on an election where almost 133 million people voted.

The only study that backs up this investigation is a 2012 Pew study. This study actually said nothing about illegal voting. It shows that nearly one-in-eight voter records is outdated, more than 1.8 million deceased are still listed as voters and about 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.

Two of Trump’s family members and several members of his administration were registered to vote in two states during the 2016 election, which is not illegal.

“It happens because people move, we’re a mobile society and we don’t have a centralized voter registration system,” the executive director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, Dale Ho said. “That’s not an indicator that those (individuals) or anyone else associated with Mr. Trump is engaging in voter fraud, it just means they’ve moved and that’s how our system works.”

It’s pretty obvious that voter fraud is being committed if a dead person casts a vote. Despite common belief, the federal government is not dumb. They will not count the vote and the perpetrator will be charged with voter fraud.

People who are here illegally can’t vote since they can’t register to vote. For Iowa, where I am registered, I must provide my first and last name, driver’s license number and the last five digits of my social security number. If you lie about any of those, you will be punished by fines, jail time and/or the loss of your driving privileges.

The punishment for committing voter fraud is a major deterrent. Committing voter fraud can result in a fine of up to $15,000 and up to seven years in prison. It is simply not worth the risk.

So why is President Trump looking into voter fraud when it is a non-issue? One possibility could be Trump’s ego is so massive and he is so insecure that he can’t fathom the idea the majority of the United States did not vote for him. Another possibility is this investigation is an excuse to implement stricter voting laws.

Republicans are chomping at the bit to require citizens to show a valid ID to be able to vote. Studies show that up to 11 percent of American citizens do not have a ID.They would be forced to take the time and money to get an ID or not vote. Voter ID laws would mostly affect those from poor communities, the elderly, students that are a temporary resident of a state and people with disabilities. These groups of people happen to typically vote democratic.

Voter fraud is real, but the odds of it occurring is about the same as winning the lottery while being attacked by a shark while being struck by lightning. The only reasons Trump would be looking into it is because he is in denial about losing the popular vote or as an excuse to make voting more difficult. Either way, this investigation will be a massive waste of taxpayers’ money.

