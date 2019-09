View this post on Instagram

Waiter Jermaine Jackson works at the Village Inn on 78th and Dodge. In a new online exclusive, he tells his story growing up in the streets of Chicago, and how he uses his perspective to provide customers with a "legendary dining experience." 🥧 “That’s why I work so hard. I mean, I know I come from nothing, and what I’m doing now, being a blessing here to others? That truly, truly makes me feel good,” Jackson said. “What’s going on [in Chicago] is a cycle that needs to be broken, and I’m trying to break the cycle even though I’m somewhere far away.” Photo by @ks.photog / the Gateway