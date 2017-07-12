Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Bill Conley to resign

Charlotte Reilly

News Editor

University of Nebraska at Omaha Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Bill Conley is resigning from his position at the end of 2017.

Conley said he decided to step down in order to fulfill other career goals.

Conley has worked for the university for nine years and helped foster projects such as the Baxter Arena, Mammal Hall, HPER and the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center.

“I am extremely proud of the many achievements within Business & Finance and throughout the campus,” Conley said. “I will certainly miss working with such an incredibly talented group of people in UNO’s Business & Finance division and throughout UNO and the University of Nebraska system.”

Chancellor Gold said he is thankful UNO has experienced business and finance faculty members that can help UNO through the transition. Gold asked the UNO community to start a dialogue about the transition in leadership. He thanked Conley for his service to UNO and wished him luck in his pursuits.

