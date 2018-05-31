EntertainmentArts & EntertainmentNewsEventsOnline ExclusivesPhotos The vibrant tradition of Benson First Friday May 31, 2018 0 125 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Maria Philomena Nevada Photo Editor 1 of 18 Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. A sign for Benson First Friday ripples in the wind while Christopher Vaughn Couse paints in the background.Benson First Friday Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Christopher Vaughn Couse, "Pennsylvania transplant" and artist living in Omaha, prepares to paint a piece live in the artist market. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. People stroll by the stalls in the artist market. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Alajia McKizia stands by her interactive art exhibit, "Yes, U Can Touch Touch My Hair!!!" Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. McKizia's piece encourages people to braid together strands of hair. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Chaneylaux walks through Benson at sunset. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Artists .norm4eva and dojorok collaborate on a piece at the Petshop Art Gallery. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. People walk by the lit-up Beercade mural. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Jamie Davis watches the Sebastian Lane's Barley Street Blues Jam. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Sebastian Lane and his band play a set at the Barley Street Tavern. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Scott Tafoya gets a tattoo covered up by Jessie Yonkie at the Needles and Ink tattoo parlor. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Christopher J McLucas stands by the door of Beercade, ready to check I.D.s. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Patrons get ready for a night of music at the B-Side of Benson Theatre. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Isabelle Janssen, a future UNO student, displays her artwork at pinup-inspired shop, Daisy Jones' Locker. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Karen Uriostegui and friends sample tater tots at Ted and Wally's. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. A man tries to walk through the dizzying Tunnel of Love at Lover Luxuries. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Herbal cigarettes, zines, and other items are stocked at the quickie machine located in the back of Jake's Cigars & Spirits. Photo by Maria Philomena Nevada. Couse's piece is finished and drying.Benson First Friday Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share 0 Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail