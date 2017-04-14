Vanessa Carlton impresses at the Waiting Room Lounge

Hanna Stock

Vanessa Carlton, most well known for her song “A Thousand Miles,” is a multimillion-dollar American singer-songwriter who performed at the Waiting Room Lounge on April 1.

The show kicked off at 8 p.m. with the opening of her most infamous song. The piano-driven chords to the classic song “A Thousand Miles” carried throughout the crowd where they burst into cheers. Her grown up self, playing a 16-year-old’s song, but the audience couldn’t have been more thrilled. Grown men and women sang their hearts out.

After the excitement of the crowd pleasing song, Carlton would essentially play her latest album “Liberman” throughout the night, with only a few exceptions in between. “Liberman” was released in 2015, and expresses a more raw and mature version of Carlton that many people don’t know.

According to a Rolling Stone article, the album is named after Carlton’s grandfather, whose 1963 oil painting of three women helped inspire the album. The record comes from a personal place for Carlton. Her grandfather Liberman changed his name to Lee when he moved to New York because “he felt he’d be more successful in New York if he had a less ethnic name.”

“Before going into the future I think we have to go back to the past,” Carlton said as she began her second song of the night. “Once we go forward we can’t go back.”

She then goes on to explain her song “White Houses” traumatized her younger brother because he was a freshmen in high school when it came out, and the lyrics implied that his older sister was writing a confessional about losing her virginity.

“But when you’re a musician you collaborate with other artists and that was a part I didn’t write,” Carlton said with a laugh. “When I told my brother this a couple years back the look of relief on his face was priceless.”

The show carried on with heart-felt emotional songs from Carlton. Before her song “The Marching Line” Carlton talked about the attacks in Paris, especially from the Eagles of Death Metal show. She explained how she was so scared after because that was a venue where people similar to her audience went to see music and were killed.

She dedicated the song to the victims and their families. The audi-ence was silent in reflection and mourning of the attacks.

Throughout the rest of the show Carlton would reference to her mentor and good friend Stevie Nicks. The show was a very authentic representation of her growth since her hit single “A Thousand Miles”. Overall, Carlton seemed genuinely happy to perform in a small lounge in Omaha compared to a huge venue in New York.

She expressed to the audience that this is what might keep her from being overplayed on the radio. It is coming from her genuine passionate self and plays every performance being happy with her life and career.

Vanessa Carlton will continue the third leg of her 2017 tour across the west coast of the United States.

