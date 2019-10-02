Value Line presents free seminar on investment research at UNO

Grant Rohan

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) and The Genius of Warren Buffett course will host a free Value Line research seminar to offer participants useful stock information Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mammel Hall. The free seminar begins at 6 p.m.

The seminar, hosted by Ian Gendler, executive director of research for the New York-based Value Line Investment Survey, will provide strategies on using the database for novice and experienced investors alike. It is the only investment research subscription service used by Warren Buffett.

“I don’t know of any other system that’s as good,” Buffett has said of Value Line. “The snapshot it presents is an enormously efficient way for us to garner information about various businesses. I have yet to see a better way, including fooling around on the internet, that gives me the information as quickly.”

The Genius of Warren Buffett: The Science of Investment is a course offered as a part of UNO’s Executive MBA program, with the course meeting twice a year in the spring and fall.

