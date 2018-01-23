UNO’s Staff Advisory Council and bookstore are teaming up to collect school supplies

Gregory Staskiewicz

The Staff Advisory Council (SAC) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the campus bookstore are working together this January to collect donations of school supplies for children at schools in the Omaha area.

UNO’s contribution will be erasers, which will be stuffed into backpacks along with supplies donated by other participating organizations, said Suzanne Withem, treasurer of the Staff Advisory Council. As treasurer, she also heads the activities and service committee.

UNO has been participating in the “7 Can Help Kids Back-to-School Backpack Program” organized by the Salvation Army for several years, Withem said. 7 Can Help, a division of KETV, is the media sponsor of the program.

Organizers at UNO chose to donate erasers because the bookstore and SAC may not accept cash donations. It’s easier to visualize 7,000 erasers than to visualize school supplies in general, Withem said. The goal is to raise 3,500 erasers in January and 3,500 in August.

UNO students can help disadvantaged children in Omaha by buying and donating erasers in the campus bookstore, she said. The erasers are selling at five for a dollar.

Withem said, every August, the SAC volunteers at the Salvation Army center at 3728 Cuming St. There, volunteers help stuff backpacks with school supplies.

“They have these huge pallets full of hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of backpacks,” Withem said. The Salvation Army distributed 7,000 backpacks last year.

The Salvation Army then sends the backpacks to the Kroc Center, located at 2825 Y St., where they will be given to children in need. Children and their families can go to the center, register and receive school supplies, she said.

The program aims to help children get ready for school and have something special of their own. “You can’t have a good start to your school year if you’re looking for pencils,” she said.

Various schools have participated over the years, including Creighton University and the College of Saint Mary, Withem said.

The backpack program is one of SAC’s main service activities, but it is not the only one.

“This year, we’re hoping to still be able to partner with Maverick Food Pantry to do some fundraising with them,” Withem said. The fundraiser will be in the spring.

There is a thermometer chart in the bookstore showing progress toward the program’s goal of 3,500 erasers. So far, about 1,750 erasers have been donated, said Andrea Dunn, assistant manager of the UNO bookstore.

“We had the lovely thermometer image created to give a visual to students and staff on campus to know where we are,” Dunn said.

Dunn said that Withem and Eric Hager, former manager of the UNO bookstore, planned on “re-energizing” the eraser drive at UNO.

“It’s a good program. Eric would go with several of our students and stuff backpacks down at the Salvation Army,” Dunn said. “There’s a lot of good energy there, and it’s a really cool way for the university to connect with the community.”

“As UNO, that’s one of our slogans – ‘Omaha is your campus’ – not just UNO,” Dunn said.