UNO’s lost and found locations across campus

Did you lose something on campus? A wallet? A pair of sunglasses? A book?
The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Public Safety department maintains the university’s lost and found system. Items are kept for 30 days and then are donated to charity or destroyed.
Below is a list of lost and found locations across campus:
- Allwine Hall, Room 114
- Arts and Sciences Hall, Room 240
- College of Public Affairs and Community Services, Room 109
- Community Engagement Center, Room 115
- Criss Library, Circulation Desk
- Durham Science Center, Room 129
- Eppley Administration Building, Room 100
- Health & Kinesiology Building, Room 100
- Kayser Hall, Room 208
- Mammel Hall, Room 300
- Milo Bail Student Center, Administrative Office
- Milo Bail Student Center, Bookstore
- Peter Kiewit Institute, Room 100
- Sapp Field House, Room 109
- Strauss Performing Arts Center, Room 213
For further assistance, contact Public Safety at 402-554-2776 to inquire about lost items.