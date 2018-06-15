UNO’s lost and found locations across campus

Did you lose something on campus? A wallet? A pair of sunglasses? A book?

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Public Safety department maintains the university’s lost and found system. Items are kept for 30 days and then are donated to charity or destroyed.

Below is a list of lost and found locations across campus:

Allwine Hall, Room 114

Arts and Sciences Hall, Room 240

College of Public Affairs and Community Services, Room 109

Community Engagement Center, Room 115

Criss Library, Circulation Desk

Durham Science Center, Room 129

Eppley Administration Building, Room 100

Health & Kinesiology Building, Room 100

Kayser Hall, Room 208

Mammel Hall, Room 300

Milo Bail Student Center, Administrative Office

Milo Bail Student Center, Bookstore

Peter Kiewit Institute, Room 100

Sapp Field House, Room 109

Strauss Performing Arts Center, Room 213

For further assistance, contact Public Safety at 402-554-2776 to inquire about lost items.

