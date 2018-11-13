UNO’s GSRC provides resources to survivors of assault

Gloria Kimbulu

As sexual assault continues to become a prevalent topic in the media, it’s timely to remind students that they have resources at the University of Nebraska at Omaha that exist exclusively to support victims and survivors.

Located in room 112 of the Milo Bail Student Center, the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC) fosters and promotes equity, access and inclusion for all genders and sexualities through education, resources, advocacy and activism.

The office provides specific programs and services for women, lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer spectrum, trans spectrum, intersex, asexual, non-straight and gender non-conforming (LGBTQIA+) people and survivors of interpersonal violence in the UNO community.

GSRC staff members are free and confidential victim and survivor advocates certified by the state of Nebraska. They serve the needs of victims and survivors of sexual assault, dating/domestic violence and stalking. This includes those who are directly experiencing violence as well as friends or family members trying to offer the survivor support. Services for friends or family members offering support are confidential as well.

Advocates may provide: emotional support, education on resources and reporting options, information on healthy relationships, help navigating on campus and community resources, accompaniment to the hospital and assisting with reporting to UNO or Omaha Police Department. Advocates also provide accompaniment to the Title IX or law enforcement/legal meetings, help filing a protection order and developing a safety plan.

The purpose of advocacy is to make sure that victims and survivors have access to resources, their rights defended, their voices heard and their safety prioritized. A victim or survivor choosing to meet with an advocate does not mean they have to report anything. GSRC advocates believe that it’s always the victim or survivor’s choice in whether or not they choose to report and which resources they choose to use.

GSRC advocates work to fully support all victims and survivors as well as those who want to help the victims and survivors in their lives. Once again, the advocacy resources in the GSRC are completely free and confidential. To make an appointment with a victim and survivor advocate, call 402-554-2890.