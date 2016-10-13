UNO’s chapter of PRSSA to host fundraiser dinner

Cassie Wade

CONTRIBUTOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Public Relation’s Student Society of America (PRSSA) is gearing up to host its 13th annual La Notte Italiana fundraiser on Oct. 14.

The fundraiser will consist of an Italian themed dinner courtesy of local restaurants.

Restaurants that have donated to La Notte Italiana in the past include Amore, Ori’s Bakery and Rotella’s, according to the PRSSA press release.

A silent auction will also be held with a range of packages for participants to bid on, including “date night” and “family fun day” themed packages.

The money raised at the event will help pay for UNO’s chapter of PRSSA to participate in national and regional conferences, according to Angelina Mangiamelli, the vice president of PRSSA.

“The money raised by donations and silent auction bids goes directly back into our organization,” Mangiamelli said. “This year, we are traveling to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the conference.”

The La Notte Italiana fundraiser also enables UNO’s PRSSA to host a variety of events for nonprofit organizations, including a toy, food and clothing drive for Completely KIDS in November and December.

“We are also planning our annual Santa Paws event the first Sunday in December at the Bookworm that supports Hearts United for Animals,” Mangiamelli said.

The PRSSA will receive an award at the Indiana conference for their work during the National Organ Donor Awareness competition last March.

Mangiamelli said 100 to 150 people are expected to attend the fundraiser.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and UNO faculty, $15 for students and $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event or reserved by contacting UNO faculty adviser Karen Weber.

“It is important for UNO students, faculty and alumni to attend because of what the money does to support our organization,” Mangiamelli said. “Being able to give back to the community, especially kids during the holiday season, would be impossible without the help of generous donations.”