UNO wins Chevy Dealers Marketing Competition

Charlotte Reilly

NEWS EDITOR

University of Nebraska at Omaha College of Business students won the Chevy Dealers College Marketing competition for the second year in a row on Nov. 30.

The competition challenged students to create a marketing plan with a $100,000 “mock” budget. Heartland Chevy Dealers and Southport Marketing were partners for the competition. The teams; including students from UNO, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; created a 30-second commercial and did social media and event marketing.

UNO students Erin Dabbs, Amanda Ewoldt, Riya Keyes, Mark Klamm, Amder Meyer, Kurt Payne, Chelse Sellers, Rachel Skolaski, Shannon Suver and Rachel Van Arsdall were members of UNO’s winning team.

“Creighton and UNL both brought strong teams and set the bar high,” said Erin Dabbs. “Being from three different universities, everyone’s presentation styles were unique, and I enjoyed learning from each group.”

The UNO team impressed the panel of 10 judges with their marketing place for the Chevy Trax.

“Winning the competition back to back showcases the ability of UNO marketing students to handle real-world marketing challenges,” said Dr. Yanhui Zhao, assistant professor of marketing at UNO.

UNThe team’s project focused on car shopping behavior of millennials and the ineffectiveness of traditional media in reaching millennials. They analyzed consumer data and gave examples of how companies could use social media to reach a larger audience.

“Judges praised that this presentation was eye opening and changed their understanding of millennials, which was what they were looking for when sponsoring the college marketing competition,” Dr. Zhao said.

The competition has been running in Omaha since 2013. Dabbs said the competition made her more confident. “It showed we are capable of implementing the knowledge we have gained at UNO into real-world scenarios.”

Comments

comments