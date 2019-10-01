UNO volleyball enters conference play strong

Caleb Johnson

CONTRIBUTOR

The Omaha Mavericks won their first two conference games this weekend, beating both North Dakota and North Dakota State 3-1 in each match.

Sadie Limback was the MVP of the weekend, as she had 18 kills with a .567 kill percentage and just one error in Friday night’s win. The performance matched her career high.

Limback followed her great performance Sunday, as she had her most kills in her career with 21 kills and a .405 kill percentage.

Limback hits the volleyball hard. You don’t have to check to see which jersey number hit the ball when she swings. The loud cry the ball makes when she is in attack mode resonates throughout all of Baxter Arena.

“Our serve receive was phenomenal as a team,” said Limback. “And our setter (Sami Clarkson) was placing balls perfectly.”

Sami Clarkson also broke her career high in assists this weekend vs. North Dakota St. having 58 in the match.

First year head coach Matt Buttermore credited the win to the focus the team showed in practice this week.

“We saw this week there was a lot of little things that needed to be fixed, we played hard last weekend but we came in this week a lot cleaner,” said Buttermore.

“We practiced really upbeat and fast paced this week, studied film and scouted and those details kept the team out of system giving us an open net,” said Limback.

Isabella Sade and Anna Blaschko also had a good weekend as well.

Against North Dakota, Blaschko had 18 kills with a .378 kill percentage. Against North Dakota State, she had 11 kills with a .409 kill percentage.

Sade had a great weekend with 17 kills against the Bison along with the game high four aces.

UNO won Friday night (24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-11). The Mavericks should have swept against the hawks but a slow start and errors gifted the Hawks the first set.

North Dakota State was UNO’s most complete win. The Mavericks showed the competitive edge winning in four sets (23-25,26-24,23-25,28-26).

In the fourth and final set UNO found themselves in a 22-20 deficit but a three point surge of kills by Limback, Blaschko and Claire Leonard turned the tide to win a great comeback match 28-26 to keep the Mavericks undefeated in conference play.

UNO faces off Tuesday night at 7 pm against Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Comments

comments