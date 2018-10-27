UNO students share their eerie Halloween ensembles

Mallory Bart

CONTRIBUTOR

Mikal Robinson: “One of my costume ideas was to be a kazekage member. They’re from Naruto. They’re evil and they basically try to get the jutsus of the land.”

Sara Winkelbauer: “I’m going to be Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time. The show honestly has been my release recently. Adventure Time is fun–it’s so stressful with school and work that it gets me out of my real life and takes me on an adventure.

Anaise D’Aquila: “I think I want to be a scarecrow-witch hybrid. I went on Pinterest and was looking around and I was like, I don’t want it to be too basic or too involved, so I’m going to do whatever I want.”

Brandon Cumpton: “To be honest I don’t have any plans. My ideal costume would be something that I put a lot of hard work into or something that is very convincing –something that looks like it came out of a movie.

Jeff Turner: “Hunter S. Thompson.” (Hunter S. Thompson was an American author and journalist.)