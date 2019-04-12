UNO students plan “Elmwood Take Back: Self Defense Demonstration”

Jessica Wade

Editor-in-Chief

In response to the reported sexual assault and assault/attempted kidnapping that took place in Elmwood Park Saturday evening and Wednesday afternoon, University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) senior Sarah Bartolomei and alumnae Aubrey Dinslage organized “Elmwood Take Back: Self Defense Demonstration.”

The self defense lesson is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. by the Elmwood Park pavilion and will be led by Rick Royers, owner and instructor of Heartland Family Karate.

“Jenny Heineman, our past professor, posted online about needing to do something after the assaults,” Bartolomei said. “The post inspired the idea of contacting Rick. With Jenny’s support we did a quick plan.”

Bartolomei encourages anyone within the Omaha and UNO community to stop by.

“Our goal is to acknowledge the assaults that occurred near our campus this week, create community to continue the fight of dismantling toxic masculinity and the behaviors it encourages,” she said.

Public Safety asks that anyone with information about the assaults call Omaha Police.

UNO Department of Public Safety can be reached at 402.554.2911.

