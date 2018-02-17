UNO students host printmaking art at Bancroft Street Market

Will Patterson

A&E EDITOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Print and Book Arts Guild hosted their “Myths, Monsters, and More” exhibition last weekend. The exhibit was hosted in the Bancroft Street Market gallery at 2702 S 10th St. from Friday until Sunday.

This weekend-long show displayed the work created by several of the Print and Book Arts Guild members. All artists on display included Charlotte Berryman, Jose Hernandez, Rico Childs, Alissa Rosentrat-er, Amanda DeFazio, Karmen Valadez and Samantha Helms. Themes ranged from abstract to politically inspired art pieces.

DeFazio is the organization’s current president, and had several of her own art pieces on display.

“It’s fun to be involved. It’s a great opportunity,” DeFazio said. “Most art people have to take at least one printmaking course during their time at UNO, so this is nice because you get that professional development aspect in there.”

One of the organization members that has been with the group the longest is Hernandez, who has decided to stay active with the group despite graduating last summer.

“I’m still part of the group, putting in work for the shows,” Hernandez said. “I’m not really participating in anything else.”

Hernandez said that he likes be-ing active in the group because it’s helping him look for work while also giving him a chance to put his work on display.

Valdez, on of the organization’s members, was the artist behind most of the gallery’s heavily political artwork. Many of her art pieces featured satirical depictions of modern politicians—particularly those involved with the current presidential administration.

“I started doing political stuff in my advanced painting class,” Valdez said. “I kind of just found my niche.”

She accredited other politically motivated artwork throughout history as another inspiration. One art piece she thought remained timeless, despite being about current events, is Picasso’s “Guernica.”

“I’m a big fan of any type of art. I can appreciate anything,” Valdez said. “But I think the most impactful stuff is stuff with a message behind it.”

While the Print and Book Arts Guild has hosted galleries in Benson before, the Bancroft Street Market was a first-time experience. The gallery was also the largest space that the organization had been permitted to host an exhibition, which resulted in them having room to display plenty of extra art.

“It was nice to get out of Benson and get a little bit farther away from UNO,” DeFazio said.

Later this year, the Printmaking and Book Arts Guild will host an exhibition in Wayne, Nebraska. The opportunity to host an exhibition in another town came from a DeFazio’s meeting of a Wayne State professor.

UNO students that are interested in joining the organization can reach out to DeFazio or the faculty sponsor, Amy Haney. Students are only required to have taken a printmaking class.

Members of the Printmaking and Book Arts Guild are required to pay dues, but will get access to studio hours, printmaking equipment and a chance to attend Frogman’s annual printmaking workshop on UNO’s campus.

