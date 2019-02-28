UNO students help raise $17,730 for Alzheimer’s research

Charlotte Reilly

NEWS EDITOR

Five University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Public Relations Student Society of America(PRSSA) students volunteered social media services at the 12thannual Ultra Chic Boutique, which raised 17,730 dollars to support Alzheimer’s research.

UNO PRSSA chooses local nonprofit organizations to volunteer for each year. The students promoted the Ultra Chic Boutique on Feb. 2 by creating Facebook Live posts, Instagram content and compelling tweets during the event. Ravyn Daniel, Emma Ryder and Kathryn Nizzi worked on social media posts, and Philly Nevada and Maya Solarana assisted people in the dressing rooms.

“This was the second time I have volunteered social media work,” said Daniel, PRSSA vice president of public relations. “I think it is important to give back to our community, and this was a great way to do that.”

The Ultra Chic Boutique, hosted by Max I. Walker Cleaners & Launderers, sells formal dresses for 30 dollars and donates all proceeds to a local nonprofit. This year’s proceeds went to theNebraska Alzheimer’s Association Chapter.

“This event is such a positive not only for the Alzheimer’s Association, but it provides dresses for those who cannot afford a brand new one,” said Nizzi, PRSSA president. “It’s an incredible event inside and out.”

Students interested in joining PRSSA can email Nizzi at knizzi@unomaha.edu.

“Not only have I been able to develop relationships locally (through PRSSA), but nationally,” Nizzi said. “I have groups all over the country that I can reach out and lean on when I need to. I just get to mastermind and continue my growth every day.”

