UNO student thoughts on “Avengers: Infinity War”

Ten years ago, Robert Downey Jr. made his big screen appearance as the invincible Iron Man. Shortly thereafter in “The Incredible Hulk,” Marvel revealed to the world its plan to create one unified universe for its super heroes.

Now, on April 27, a movie 10 years in the making is about to hit theaters.

Several UNO students shared their thoughts about the upcoming film, “Avengers: Infinity War.” Some were excited about the film, while others, not so much.

When asked what he expected, Benjamin Carder said, “Loud. I expect it to be loud.” He laughed and then added, “I feel like it’s going to be really good.”

Other students expressed disinterest and were unaware another Marvel movie was coming. A common response was, “I’ll probably see it eventually.” Others still showed no interest whatsoever and called the Marvel films “formulaic and boring.”

One student in particular showed franchise fatigue at the prospect of another big budget Marvel movie. Chloe Fulbright said: “I’m just not really interested. I lost interest after seeing the third Captain America movie.” She was still interested in some of the smaller Marvel movies however. “Ant-Man is my real hero,” she said.

Abby Hoffman disagreed. “I want to see what all this has built up to,” she said. Her enthusiasm was apparent from the moment she was asked. She intends to go with her boyfriend. “This has been building up for how long? Ten years or so? How could I not be excited?”

Another student, Tim Mantil, while not intending to be at the midnight premiere, still showed interest in seeing the movie sooner rather than later. “I’ll probably see it opening week, but not on opening night.” he said, “‘Age of Ultron’ sucked and I honestly feel like it has too many characters in it.” Despite his misgivings, he still expressed optimism about “Infinity War” because the Russo brothers are directing instead of Joss Whedon.

As of right now, there are 18 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with “Avengers: Infinity War” as number 19. The Marvel movie train shows no signs of stopping as another entry into the franchise, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” is coming July 6. With all these super hero movies, one wouldn’t be surprised if movie goers were starting to feel a little tired of the genre.

According to Screen Rant, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, isn’t worried about genre fatigue. He expressed, in an interview, that people have been asking him for years if superhero movies were a phase, to which he responded that all of Marvel’s movies are different and that they change it up to keep things interesting. He also expressed his intention to keep it that way.

