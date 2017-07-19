UNO student passes away after battle with brain cancer

Cassie Wade

Managing Editor

University of Nebraska at Omaha secondary education major Gabriela Lemus passed away on July 16 after battling brain cancer for 9 months.

Lemus was diagnosed with brain cancer in October of 2016. She shared her story with the Gateway in January.

Brenda Nguyen, Lemus’ University Village roommate created a GoFundMe page to help Lemus’ family pay expenses. Donations can be made through the following link https://www.gofundme.com/GabyLemus.

Flowers and gifts may be sent through a life tributes page created by Lemus’ family. Friends and family members are also able to share memories on the page, which can be found here http://www.christysmith.com/obituaries/Gabriela-Lemus-Cancino/.

Lemus’ visitation will be held July 21 from 4-8 p.m at the Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, IA.

The funeral will be held on July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in South Sioux City, NE.

Family, friends and classmates are welcome to attend, according to Jimmy Nguyen, Lemus’ boyfriend of three years. Those in attendance are asked to wear any color except for black.

“She left us knowing she was dearly loved,” Nguyen said. “Gaby is in a better place, she is happy. It is truly a relief.”

