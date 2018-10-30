UNO Student finds a home in MavRadio

McKenzy Parsons

CONTRIBUTOR

From selling candy to being live on the radio, Anna Rodriguez can do it all.

Rodriguez is a communication studies major with an emphasis in intercultural communications and diversity. The junior is also minoring in journalism and media communications. As MavRadio’s Operations Manager and assistant manager at Hollywood candy downtown, she doesn’t have a lot of spare time.

Rodriguez always wanted to work for a radio station, when she arrived at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), she began taking radio classes to learn the basics. Afterwards she started working with MavRadio.

“I’ve been a part of MavRadio for almost two years,” Rodriguez said. “There’s no place I’d rather be.”

Rodriguez will be co-hosting MavRadio’s annual Haunted Heartland this year. She’s excited as everyone’s stories come together and the bonding process of everyone scrambling to get to their locations on time for unique experiences.

“Every year we bring back that magic that you can only get from the theater of your own mind,” Rodriguez said. “We help you create that with our radio broadcast.”

As if Rodriguez wasn’t busy enough, she will be hosting election night coverage on MavRadio. She is looking forward to seeing if the Democratic party can excel in their efforts to flip the house. She is also looking forward to seeing if Congressman Don Bacon will keep his seat against Kara Eastman.

Rodriguez’s journey with MavRadio has been one for the books. She also works countless hours as a volunteer because that’s what MavRadio does.

“We empower students and give them a voice, not only for things going on around campus but in the world we face every day,” Rodriguez said.

She has made many memories with her MavRadio family, and loves to reminisce on MavRadio’s trip to Minnesota last year for the Midwest Journalism Conference.

During the trip a historic snowstorm named Xanto hit Minnesota with 13 inches of snow. MavRadio was stuck there for an extra day which they spent at the Mall of America hanging out and bonding as a team and family.

Starting out at UNO Rodriguez never thought she would find a family here. She was focused on her grades and graduation, but through her experiences with MavRadio she found a family that will last forever.

“The people here have helped shape me into who I am today,” Rodriguez said.

One of Rodriguez’s good friends and coworkers at MavRadio and Hollywood Candy, Owen Godberson, sees both the scholar side and the work side of Rodriguez.

“It’s a blessing to work with Anna,” Godberson said. “She’s an amazing person to have on the team.”

He said she is great at keeping the team on task and organized.

“Working with her and seeing Anna at her best, day in and day out, is truly inspiring to me,” Godberson said. “I couldn’t think of a better coworker.”

Rodriguez plans to take some time to enjoy her job at Hollywood Candy before finding a career. She also wants to travel with her younger brother, Chris, upon her graduation and before he starts college.

She’s not entirely sure what will happen after graduation.

“Part of me hopes that in five years I will be living in another state,” Rodriguez said. “But I don’t know if I could ever love another place as much as I love Nebraska.”

She said that she will be happy if she is able to use her communications degree.

“I will never be able to fully express my passion and gratitude for the University of Nebraska, Omaha.”

Comments

comments