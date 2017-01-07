UNO student athletes and coaches safe after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Jared Kennedy

EDITOR IN CHIEF

The University of Nebraska swimming team is safe after a shooting yesterday at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The team was on their way back from training in Key West, Florida when a veteran claiming the government was controlling his mind took a gun from his checked baggage and began shooting, the Omaha World Herald reported.

UNO said in a statement students were escorted to a secure area immediately after getting off their bus.

“They were told by airport security that the airport was in lockdown. They were then escorted to a secure area,” the University said.

There were 31 people traveling from the swimming and diving team—28 students and three coaches. The University said there were no UNO divers present.

The Daily Nonpareil reported a Council Bluffs man was among the five people killed in the shooting, and his wife one of the eight wounded.

“This lady, she took a shot through the upper right neck,” a witness told MSNBC. “It went through; luckily, it appears to have missed her spine area—it was pretty close to it here. They’re down on vacation from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and her husband is now dead, and she’s in the hospital.”

UNO Chancellor John Christensen said he is grateful that students and coaches are safe following the incident.

“Student safety is my top concern. We are working to get the team back to Omaha. Our thoughts are with them,” Christensen said.

At press time there is no further information on the return status of the team.