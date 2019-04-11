UNO Public Safety releases Timely Warning Bulletin after assault/attempted kidnapping

Jessica Wade

UNO campus safety released a timely warning bulletin at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday evening in response to an assault and possible attempted kidnapping.

“UNO’s Department of Public Safety received notice from the Omaha Police Department that an assault / possible attempted kidnapping of a female occurred in Elmwood Park at approximately 4:30 p.m. today in the grotto parking lot directly south of the park’s pavilion,” the bulletin stated.

The bulletin also stated that the victim was reaching into her vehicle, a white male came up from behind and grabbed her by the arm, pulling her toward another vehicle.

“The victim escaped her attacker and was able to get in her car and drive away to call police. The suspect left the area in the vehicle, in an unknown direction of travel. Police checked the park, campus and surrounding area and were unable to locate the suspect(s),” the bulletin stated.

The incident comes a day after a bulletin informed students and faculty of a reported sexual assault in Elmwood Park that occurred Saturday evening.

UNO Department of Public Safety can be reached at 402.554.2911 or Omaha Police at 911.

