UNO PRSSA wins national award for outstanding student firm

Jimmy Carroll

CONTRIBUTOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter received a national award at the PRSSA International Conference on Oct. 20 in San Diego, California.

The chapter took home the F.H. Teahan Outstanding Student Firm Award and also earned Star Chapter designation.

MaverickPR firm director Journee Trimble was very proud of the chapter’s efforts.

“I am thankful for the alums who helped build MaverickPR into what it is today,” Trimble said. “It feels great to have our work recognized at the national level.”

MaverickPR assistant director Kaitlin Mason said she was extremely honored to see all of the effort it took to win the national award pay off.

“I definitely was not expecting to win and it’s really such an honor,” Mason said. “Unfortunately, Omaha is not registered very highly on the list, so I felt extremely proud to represent Omaha and show off our work.”

Mason said that most people think the bigger the firm, the more to be accomplished, but she enjoys working with a small group of people. Everyone is able to interact more closely and able to make a contribution.

Spring 2019 graduates and PRSSA alums Abbie Perry, Juli Oberlander, Andrew Schnitker and Erin Welsh were key in helping the small firm win the national award at this year’s international conference.

Ten members from UNO PRSSA attended the conference from Oct. 18-22 in San Diego. The group as a whole hopes other small groups around the country can see the work they do and reach their goals.

The chapter has won a Teahan National Award for the past decade, including Outstanding Chapter in 2015. They have also earned Star Chapter designation for more than a decade as well, which meets PRSSA national standards for professional development and community service.

Mars Nevada, vice president of creative services for UNO PRSSA, received national recognition with a major scholarship. Nevada received the Gary Yoshimura national scholarship, which is awarded to those pursuing higher education in the public relations field.

“The scholarship means a lot to me. It’s an honor to be recognized by an organization that is desperate for diversity,” Nevada said.

