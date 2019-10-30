UNO Paranormal Society holds ninth annual Paranormal Summit

Jared Barton

The UNO Paranormal Society held its ninth annual Paranormal Summit on Oct. 18 in the Durham Science Center. The summit covered a similar range of topics covered in the past, mainly Villisca investigations and UNO’s haunted locations.

The speakers this year included representatives from Great Plains Supernatural Investigations, who answered the question of why they do investigations. Ashley DeBolt spoke on UNO’s history of paranormal encounters, which are numerous and mostly non-collective. UNO’s paranormal figures are spread across campus but fairly active at the right times.

While the summit covers similar topics each year, past cases are updated. Professor Dave Pares, adjunct faculty advisor, says the information is always changing, and that the summit is the best place to hear new information,

“They get to see evidence that prior to this year had not been presented,” Pares said.

Dave Christensen spoke about investigations of the Villisca axe murder house, a popular topic among investigators nationwide and a popular topic at this particular summit.

The UNO Paranormal Society, who hosted the event, used both professional grade scientific analytical equipment and more rustic personal methods of detection and communication. They hope this wide array of methodology can provide a better environment for these supposed entities to communicate in the manner they are most comfortable.

Past experiments have included EVP (electronic voice phenomena), an electronic recording of audio communication typically in extreme frequencies, as well as dowsing rods, which cross or uncross in the supposed presence of supernatural entities. Dowsing rods, for instance, may be more comfortable for an entity from a time when electric lights were a new technology.

The summit ran from 7 p.m. to shortly before 10 p.m., when the paranormal investigation walk started. The group typically meets Saturday at noon in Durham Science Center room 285.

More information regarding the UNO Paranormal Society, evidence files and the summit can be found at unoparanormalsociety.com.

