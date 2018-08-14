UNO men’s soccer ranked second in Summit League preseason poll

Kenneth Pancake

SPORTS EDITOR

Omaha men’s soccer enters the 2018 season ranked second in the Summit League, after having won the conference for the first time last year.

Under Head Coach Jason Mims, the team hosted the Summit League championship tournament in 2017, defeating the Denver Pioneers in penalty kicks to claim the title. This garnered the Mavs their first-ever NCAA soccer tournament appearance in the D-I era, where they lost to Florida International University in the first round.

The squad underwent multiple changes in the offseason. Among other departures, Elvir Ibisevic, who tallied 13 goals in two seasons with the squad, departed for a professional club in Slovenia. Mims left to coach with MLS franchise Real Salt Lake and was replaced by Bob Warming.

The coaches selected the Denver Pioneers to win the Summit in 2018. Following Omaha were Western Illinois (3rd), Eastern Illinois (4th), Oral Roberts (5th) and Purdue Fort Wayne (6th).

