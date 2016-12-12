UNO men’s basketball falls to Iowa State

Jared Kennedy

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s basketball team played its first top-10 ranked team of their Division I tenure last week. The Mavs lost to the Cyclones 91-47 at Ames Monday night.

The Mavericks are now 4-5 for the season, and 0-0 in the Summit League.

A press release from UNO Athletics said Iowa State was led by 20 points from Deonte Burton, who shot 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from distance.

“Donovan Jackson hit five 3-pointers en route to 15 points, while Darrell Bowie (12) and Naz Mitrou-Long (11) scored in double figures as well,” the release said. “Matt Thomas added eight points and seven rebounds.”

Sophomore guard Zach Jackson, sophomore forward Mitch Hahn and Junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman each took down seven rebounds at the Hilton Coliseum.

Tra-Deon Hollins scored 13 points for the Mavs—six of those from a pair of three-pointers. Hollins also had three steals, an assist and two rebounds.

Burton singlehandedly opened the game the game to a 13-3 lead less than four minutes in, the Maverick Athletics website said.

“(Burton had) 5-for-5 from the field with a trio of 3-pointers,” Omavs.com said. “Iowa State extended it to 36-9 after 12 minutes, and in shooting .594 (19-of-32) for the half, took a 48-22 advantage by the break.”

The Mavs scored no points in the first 15 minutes of the game. At 15:38, sophomore center Zach Pirog scored a layup to put Omaha on the board. The second half saw scores from a myriad of Cyclone players—taking ISU to a big 91-47 victory.

The Mavericks again had limited success outside the arc, shooting .284 beyond the three-point line compared to the Cyclone’s .517 from long range. ISU also had 22 assists on 33 baskets and forced 19 Maverick turnovers, scoring 22 points off miscues.

After several games on the road, UNO welcomes Montana State to Baxter Arena Saturday, Dec. 10.