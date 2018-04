Cassie Wade

MANAGING EDITOR

University of Nebraska at Omaha junior Caitlyn Marco will appear on tonight’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Marco, a physical education major, is representing UNO for “College Week Spring Break.” The Schuyler, Nebraska native has been watching the popular gameshow for as long as she can remember, according to the press release.

The episode featuring Marco airs at 6:30 p.m. tonight on KETV.

