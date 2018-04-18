UNO Indian Student Association to host Holi Festival on Sunday

Maria Philomena Nevada

The Indian Student Association at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is hosting its annual Holi Festival of Colors event in the Pep Bowl on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the festival, participants welcome the arrival of spring with dancing and music by throwing colored powders in the air and at each other.

The festival marks the beginning of spring and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, according to Mohan Sharma, the chief operating officer for the Indian Student Association (ISA) at UNO.

After many years, the event is essentially a tradition on campus and has won awards. This year the event is funded by Maverick Productions. ISA, in turn, is keeping the event free to attend.

ISA has around 200 members on campus, but the event is open to all UNO students.

“The Holi event at UNO is considered to be one of the great events celebrating diversity at UNO,” Sharma said. “We have a lot of students on campus from different parts of the world.”

Some advice for attendees? Wear washable or cheap clothing as clothes will get covered in colored powder. The powders are organic, according to Sharma, to help prevent skin reactions to the powder.

Register for the festival online here. Check out the Gateway online next week for photos of the event.

