UNO hosts coat drive: FLC helps refugees, learns leadership skills

Charlotte Reilly

CONTRIBUTOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Freshmen Leadership Council is hosting a winter clothing drive. This is in collaboration with Lutheran Family Services and Nathan Hale Middle School and will help refugees and their families.

Lutheran Family Services welcomed and rehomed refugees from all around the world. Many of these refugee families are unprepared for their first Nebraskan winter and do not have coats, hats or gloves.

Emily Bradley, the vice president of UNO’s student government and head of the Freshmen Leadership Council, explained why she believes it’s important to help refugees in the Omaha area.

“I think it really goes back to what UNO’s mission is and what the school stands for. We are a metropolitan university. Omaha is our campus,” Bradley said. “It is really important that we reach out to our community and that we constantly try to improve that and make their lives better.”

Bradley said this is the Freshmen Leadership Council’s first big project. Besides working to help keep refugees warm this winter, the project is also designed to help UNO students and Nathan Hale Middle School students through a two-way mentoring program.

UNO freshmen have an upperclassman mentor and are mentors to Nathan Hale middle schoolers.

The project also teaches UNO freshmen about the timeline of completing a project—how early plans have to be made and who to contact. Next semester the freshmen will be splitting into groups and coming up with their own projects.

Renata Valquier Chavez, a member of the Freshmen Leadership Council, said she joined because she “wanted to be able to have a positive impact on a larger scale on campus.”

“My ultimate goal is to help the people around me, and by being part of the Freshmen Leadership Council, I can give a voice to the voiceless,” Valquier Chavez said.

She said being a member has improved her communication skills and allowed her to demonstrate her leadership abilities because members have to be accountable and self-reliant.

This project has given Valquier Chavez the experience of working with others to improve the lives of community members, which is what Bradley said is her favorite part of the project.

“My favorite part of this project is that it engages these freshmen with the community,” Bradley said. “Part of UNO’s mission is that we come up with creative ways to engage and improve the lives of people in our community, and I think that this gives FLC the experience of doing.”

The Freshmen Leadership Council will be accepting donations until Dec. 3. There are five locations for donation bins, including the Milo Bail Student Center, Mammal Hall, Scott Café, Criss Library and HPER.

The clothing drive started on Nov. 3 and the Freshman Leadership Council has already collected several boxes full of clothing items such as snow pants, hats, gloves, scarves, coats and winter boots.

People who donate will be entered into a prize raffle. The prizes include a $100 visa gift card, UNO décor signs and a $20 outdoor venture center gift card or yoga pass.

For every hat, glove, or scarf one raffle ticket will be entered into the drawing. For every youth, small or medium coat, four raffle tickets will be entered. For a large or extra-large coat, three tickets will be entered.