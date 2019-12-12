UNO holds “Iran Reframed” to discuss international relations

Koichi Iwasaki

This year, relationship between the U.S. and Iran became worse. The U.S. sent an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf, and the U.S. also blamed Iran for the explosions that hit six oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, BBC reported. In addition, Iranian forces shot down a U.S. military drone over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20, according to BBC.

BBC also reported that, in 2015, Iran agreed to a long-term deal of its nuclear program with the U.S, U.K, France, China, Russia and Germany. Last year, however, the U.S. seceded from the deal because President Donald Trump thought the deal had not worked effectively to regulate Iran’s nuclear development, BBC said.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha hosted assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University Narges Bajoghli, Ph.D., to discuss her new book “Iran Reframed” last Wednesday.

Bajoghli said the book is written about anxieties of power in the Islamic Republic, which is based on her 10 years of research among the Revolutionary Guard and paramilitary Basij militia, especially among their media producers.

The interesting fact that Bajoghli found is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic are not monolithic, and that there’s lots of divisions within their ranks. She also found the drastic change of the women’s role in society “because they [people in the Islamic Republic] now want their daughters to have more access to opportunities, issues that were abstract to them prior to having children.”

“The most interesting part of the discussion was that the speaker talked about the skepticism she faced while being a dual nationalist, intending to research a country that the U.S. has imposed sanctions,” said UNO student Peyton Leute.

Bajoghli said she conducted research on a group of people that she didn’t agree with politically or passionately.

“But, I deeply believe in empathy, not only as a human act, but as a political act,” she said.

She said she strongly believes building a different future that might be less violent and desirable is required in order not to create the same cycles of exclusion, and ultimately violence, a possibility.

