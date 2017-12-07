UNO Gateway Book Drive



Colin Gurney

If you’ve got books you’ve grown out of cluttering your house, you can give them to a good cause.

The UNO Gateway is hosting a book drive to promote literacy and the spirit of giving this holiday season for 4th through 6th grade students.

“One of the key thing we’re always looking to do is how to be of service to our audience,” said Josie Loza, publications manager of the Gateway. “Of service to our community.”

Donations go to Jackson Elementary, a dual language school off 31st and Leavenworth streets. Loza said students will receive the books directly from Gateway staff, who plan on wrapping the books and putting UNO stickers on them for a holiday feel.

“We always want them to promote college and the possibility of college,” Loza said. “Of higher learning, vocational training, and getting that in from of students early on.”

The Gateway was expecting around 80 or so books, one for each of the 78 students in 4th through 6th grade at Jackson. However, The Gateway has received over 320 books since the drive began in November. Loza said donors have gone above and beyond, even writing fun notes for students inside the book covers like, “keep on reading!” and “just wait until chapter six.”

“There’s just such a great selection for the students to go through and really find something that speaks to them,” Loza said.

Jessica Wade, opinion editor for the Gateway, said she thinks the book drive was a great idea on Josie’s part.

“I don’t think any of us were expecting so much support,” Wade said.

The drive was such a success, Loza said, that the Gateway may host it annually, or may possibly do another book drive next semester to promote summer reading. For now, though, donations can be made through December 15 at the Milo Bail Student Center front Desk, the School of Communication Office in ASH 107, and The Gateway office in Room 113 of the Eppley Administration Building.

“Keep the books coming,” Loza said. “If we can send our students away with two books, this would be awesome.”

