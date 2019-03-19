UNO encourages students to volunteer time towards flood relief

Jessica Wade

Within the past few days, flooding has devastated Nebraska and impacted many University of Nebraska at Omaha students. UNO has opportunities for students to volunteer their time this spring break to assist flood relief efforts across the region.

Students, faculty, staff and other members of campus are being asked to help by volunteering with the Red Cross, which is currently accepting full-day volunteer requests to assist at various shelters.

These volunteers can sign up for shifts online through the Red Cross website.

The university also wishes to notify the UNO community of resources available to them if they are affected by the flooding. These resources include emergency housing, confidential counseling services and more. A full list and details can be found here.

For additional information, visit https://www.unomaha.edu/news/2019/03/assist-with-flood-relief.php?hootPostID=1af9a9a0a24dfb8273e66bff63600349

