UNO Dodge Campus Housing designated as state emergency housing

Grant Rohan

NEWS EDITOR

The University of Nebraska system has entered into an agreement with the State of Nebraska and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house individuals under quarantine in specific residence halls at several university campuses.

The opportunity for temporary housing in the facilities will be for healthcare workers and essential service workers. The workers must meet very specific criteria from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to qualify for a temporary living space.

As part of the aforementioned deal, UNO will grant the state of Nebraska a temporary emergency license to use the University Village and Maverick Village residence halls on the Dodge Campus for quarantine purposes. The housing units, laundry facilities and common spaces in University Village and Maverick Village may be used by these individuals and authorized personnel only.

All academic buildings, student centers, library and housing on UNO’s Scott campus will not be affected, according to the email announcement to the UNO community on Tuesday, April 14.

Students previously residing in Dodge Campus housing were asked to relocate last week either to Scott Campus or other off-campus living arrangements. UNO employees were also given notice to work from home unless recognized by the Office of the Chancellor as essential to university operations.

These preventative measures are being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska. As of Wednesday, April 15, Nebraska has 952 cases, with 259 of them in Douglas County alone, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Serivces.

Comments

comments