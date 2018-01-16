UNO declares a “no day” despite below-freezing temps– and students have feelings about it

By Kamrin Baker

At 9:46 p.m. the evening of January 15, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Twitter account posted an announcement that classes and activities would resume as usual the following day, even though many public school districts and local businesses in the Omaha area had announced closures for the negative 20-degree windchill anticipated for the 16th.

As most things do these days, this announcement inspired a Tweet storm from the public, and Mavericks from every corner of the internet showed up to voice their concerns.

Some users took the opportunity to remind everyone of the geographical layout of the campus:

But high schools are cancelling and they don’t have to walk across campus. Uno is a 15 minute campus and that’s how long it takes to get frostbite in this weather. — Jon Wood (@knock_onn_WOOD) January 16, 2018

Others approached the issue with a more passive tone:

UNO doesn’t care about the safety of their students. It’s fine. — kelso (@kelseyalicee) January 16, 2018

One responder even made a declaration of his own:

Looks like tomorrow will be the 1st day I skip class — Ryan Bell (@ringmybell15) January 16, 2018

There were even some thoughts regarding the injustice of it all:

That’s so nice that the person who makes this call gets to stay home by the fire all day or drive and park right in front of their office and be inside for 8 hours straight — Noah Kramer (@kramer_16) January 16, 2018

And then things escalated into a challenge for the university:

50 retweets & you guys have to cancel classes — Faith Moritz (@Faithh_Moritz) January 16, 2018

And, like many others, students made clear their demands for the coming day:

Better not keep the students waiting 25 minutes for a shuttle tomorrow — Brandon (@BJcoxy) January 16, 2018

But in the end, the ruling class of replies came in the form of reaction GIFs:

Stay warm, Mavericks! Stay hydrated, but wear layers, and try to enjoy the rest of these chilly few weeks.

