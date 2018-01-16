UNO declares a “no day” despite below-freezing temps– and students have feelings about it

0
241

By Kamrin Baker
ONLINE REPORTER

At 9:46 p.m. the evening of January 15, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Twitter account posted an announcement that classes and activities would resume as usual the following day, even though many public school districts and local businesses in the Omaha area had announced closures for the negative 20-degree windchill anticipated for the 16th.

As most things do these days, this announcement inspired a Tweet storm from the public, and Mavericks from every corner of the internet showed up to voice their concerns.

Photo by Kamrin Baker/The Gateway

Some users took the opportunity to remind everyone of the geographical layout of the campus:

Others approached the issue with a more passive tone:

One responder even made a declaration of his own:

There were even some thoughts regarding the injustice of it all:

And then things escalated into a challenge for the university:

And, like many others, students made clear their demands for the coming day:

But in the end, the ruling class of replies came in the form of reaction GIFs:

Stay warm, Mavericks! Stay hydrated, but wear layers, and try to enjoy the rest of these chilly few weeks.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR