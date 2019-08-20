UNO Dance Team takes home awards at national competition

Jack Hoover

SPORTS EDITOR

When the University of Nebraska Omaha Dance Team (UNODT) isn’t entertaining crowds at Maverick sporting events, they can often times be found winning national awards.

This was the case this month, as the UNODT participated in a camp in Wisconsin Dells. At the camp, the team took home an award in Division I Home Routine, where they placed 1st, and were overall awarded a “Superior” rating for the competition.

UNODT coach Mo Marmesh thinks that the win in Division I Home Routine is a promising start for her team.

“It helps build confidence in the dancers and the program, but also puts a little pressure on them to deliver when they hit the competition floor in a few months,” Marmesh said.

In that way, the team’s purpose for participating in the camp was achieved.

The Wisconsin Dells camp allows some of the best teams from across the country to compete before a panel of judges in preparation for competitions later in the season. For most teams, this camp will be where they perform their routines for the first time in a competitive setting.

With the first competitive run of their routine out of the way, the UNODT can now focus on perfecting their routine for later competitions. The confidence gained from the camp will be helpful as the season goes on.

Overall, Marmesh believes that the camp was a valuable learning experience for her team and that they are better now as result of the camp.

“We’re a more cohesive team,” she said. “We have more understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we know we can handle the little obstacles thrown our way as we prepare for the season.”

With such a promising pre-season camp, expect to see the Mavericks bring home a few more awards before the season is finished.

