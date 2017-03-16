UNO Dance Marathon to raise charity money

Hanna Stock

Students from the University of Nebraska at Omaha will dance for 12 hours on April 1 in celebration of money raised for the children who can’t dance.

Dance Marathon is a movement across the nation that brings students and the community together to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community. Students will be on their feet for 12 hours through dancing, games and entertainment. Dance Marathon is the only children’s charity committed to having 100 percent of the proceeds go straight to the local children’s hospitals.

“This has been a big job this year since Dance Marathon is a new event and not many people know about our mission ‘For The Kids’ benefitting Children’s Hospital right here in Omaha,” said Sophie Andersen, the director of public relations and social media for Dance Marathon.

“For The Kids” is a tagline used in Dance Marathon movements across the nation. It stands for Dance Marathons mission, which is doing everything they can for the kids that they are raising awareness and funds for.

There will be “Miracle Families” at the event, which include children and their families who are being treated at our local Omaha Children’s Hospital.

“They are the reason why we dance,” Andersen said.

Sadie Denker, vice president of operations with Dance Marathon, works behind the scenes to get games, activities and entertainment acts ready for the big day.

The event will take place in the Milo Bail Student Center from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on April 1. The entire Student Center will be reserved for the duration. There will be activities on every level. Students are going to be able to get involved in someway.

“What’s special is that it’s coming from college students who maybe have been completely healthy their whole life,” Denker said. “We are there dancing and doing things that the children who are being treated wish they could.”

UNO’s goal is to raise $50,000 by April 1. During the month of February, Student Body President Patrick Davlin agreed to shave his head if students could raise $3,000 for the month. The goal was achieved and on March 1, Davlin along with Regent Time Clare, shaved their heads in honor of the money raised.

“I agreed to shave my head after a lot of negotiation,” Davlin said. “Nick Rieschl, the president of Dance Marathon, is someone I’ve known for a long time and he told me it would be a meaningful and fun way to contribute before we both graduate from UNO this May. Once we had the right ‘price’ down, it was pretty easy to agree.”

An important message that Davlin wants students to take away from the head shaving is that even small donations can make a huge impact on a cause that truly matters. David said hopes that he was able to raise more awareness for Dance Marathon and that the momentum will continue as the day of the event draws near.

Those seeking to participate in Dance Marathon or to donate can visit unodm.com to register.

