UNO student chosen as U.S. Olympic Curling Trials photographer

University of Nebraska at Omaha student Bradley Collett was able to photograph the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials at Baxer Arena November 11 through 18.

The 2018 Winter Olympic games will be head in PyeongChang, South Korea February 9 through 25. This was the first year the trials were held in Omaha, and it brought opportunity to several UNO students.

UNO students were able to assist with the promotion and production of the event. They wrote articles, contributed to The Daily Pebble newsletter, filmed livestreams, took photographs and more.

Collett was humbled to be chosen as a photographer, “A few days before it was set to start, I was graciously hired by UNO to photograph the opening ceremony. I could not have been more excited and anxious. The Olympic Curling Trials are a national broadcasted event, and I understood how significant this opportunity is.”

Collett researched which lenses would be best for the event, and received tips on where to position himself from USA Curling’s Director of Communication Terry Davis and Chief Photographer Rich Harmer.

“The ceremony felt like it was over in an instant. The potential Olympuans walked out and various local leaders and USA Curling officials gave speeches. The ceremony ended with a traditional the throwing of the first stone,” Collett said. “I was still a little anxious about how my photos turned out, but only until I saw the university share them on Facebook and Twitter. Seeing my photos published made me feel incredible and accomplished.”

The Olympic Curling Trials, as well as other UNO events, has helped Collett develop his talents and has brought together the Omaha community, he said.

“Starting here at UNO in 2014, I never imagined that I would be a part of so many significant events. These events have brought together our whole community and even communities beyond our own, to share in excitement and history,” Collett said. “I have learned and developed thanks to these many events and fell more connected to my community.”

