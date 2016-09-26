UNO Chancellor John Christensen announces he is stepping down

Photo courtesy UNO Communications

JARED KENNEDY

EDITOR IN CHIEF

SOPHIE FORD

MANAGING EDITOR

After serving for 10 years at University of Nebraska at Omaha, Chancellor John Christensen has announced he will soon be stepping down from his current position in the university.

Christensen made the announcement in a press conference given at 10:30 am. Monday, Sept. 26. Gail Baker, Dean of the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media, introduced the Chancellor, and briefly introduced the theme of diversity and transformation on campus, which would go on to be main talking points during Christensen’s speech.

Christensen will remain Chancellor until University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds names a successor and said successor is ready to take over as Chancellor. Christensen plans to stay actively involved in the UNO community, and will work with President Bounds to identify campus projects and activities where he may be able to lend a hand.

UNO Student Body President Patrick Davlin said the news is equal parts somber and joyful.

“It’s tough to see someone who has done as much as Chancellor Christensen go,” Davlin said. “At the same time I think he has accomplished a lot and I am happy for him—he is going to retire on his own terms.”

During his speech, Christensen referenced the milestones UNO has reached in his 10-year span as Chancellor. In that time, UNO has transitioned to Division 1 athletics, won several national awards for community engagement, had historic numbers of students graduating with the largest and most diverse incoming classes and made what the Chancellor referenced as “remarkable growth in critically important research.”

He emphasized the effect UNO has had on the surrounding community, citing the university’s accomplishment in building the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement center: the first freestanding community engagement center in the country. UNO has also earned several accolades in the past few years, including being voted the No. 1 four-year institution for military friendliness by Military Times for the past two years in a row.

Christensen said “UNO has an incredibly bright future,” and spoke of his hopes to see UNO as the No. 1 urban metropolitan university in the country. He emphasized the importance of the UNO students getting involved in community activities and helping people out where there is any possibility to.

In Davlin’s opinion, Christensen has done a lot to get students more involved and coming to campus more. Concerning Christensen’s successor, Davlin said he will be a tough act to follow.

“The biggest thing with a campus of 16,000 students is to find someone who is student centered and Chancellor Christensen has done that extremely well,” Davlin said.

After espousing that there is no perfect time to leave his job, Chancellor Christensen closed with what he said are his two favorite words: “Go Mavs.”